Brokerages Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.36 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $20.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.33.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CDW by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CDW by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after buying an additional 50,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in CDW by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.63. 428,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

