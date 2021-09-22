Employers (NYSE:EIG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Shares of Employers stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $38.95. 82,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,414. Employers has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $43.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Employers will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 90.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 86,055.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

