BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $468,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $465,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $403,830.94.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $31,281.25.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,822. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 583,954 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $13,648,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

