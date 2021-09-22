Elrond (EGLD) Price Down 10.9% This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $225.58 or 0.00520354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and approximately $387.15 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00177207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00043456 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,121.71 or 0.02587549 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,446,553 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,086 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

