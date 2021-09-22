Dynamite (DYNMT) Achieves Market Cap of $191,386.67

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $191,386.67 and $74,641.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.66 or 0.00714320 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001337 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.08 or 0.01158179 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,339 coins and its circulating supply is 382,733 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

