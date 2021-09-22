$315.75 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report sales of $315.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $318.00 million and the lowest is $313.60 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $289.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PACW. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of PACW traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,518 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $64,644,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $37,072,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566,843 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.