Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce sales of $281.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.00 million and the lowest is $277.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $128.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,430,000 after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VOYA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,062. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.