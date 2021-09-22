Abyss (ABYSS) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Abyss has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and $192,319.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00056259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00127652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00046222 BTC.

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

