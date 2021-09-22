$43.46 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce sales of $43.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.87 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $41.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $184.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.36 million to $185.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $187.72 million, with estimates ranging from $178.99 million to $196.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $22.51. 19,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,236. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

