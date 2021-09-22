Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.06 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post sales of $288.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.68 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $207.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of MC stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,311. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.