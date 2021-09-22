Devery (EVE) Reaches Market Cap of $96,489.01

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Devery has a total market cap of $96,489.01 and approximately $3,146.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00056259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00127652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00046222 BTC.

Devery Profile

EVE is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.