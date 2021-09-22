Empty Set Dollar One Day Volume Hits $41,475.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $13.53 million and $41,475.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00072321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00171663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00114347 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.29 or 0.07010639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,564.56 or 1.00126767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.11 or 0.00797772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ESDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.