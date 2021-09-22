Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Acquires 1,824 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $32,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,259. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.26 million, a PE ratio of 151.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

