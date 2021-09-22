Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to announce sales of $18.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.45 million and the lowest is $18.50 million. Kymera Therapeutics posted sales of $14.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $97.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.22 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $76.67 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,233. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $91.92.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186 over the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

