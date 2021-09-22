CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post sales of $79.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.20 million and the lowest is $77.41 million. CalAmp posted sales of $83.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $332.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.51 million to $335.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $353.82 million, with estimates ranging from $344.07 million to $358.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,683,000 after buying an additional 259,949 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 597,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 221,729 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,694,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 284,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 153,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $354.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.