A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Moorhead John Sells 2,722 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Moorhead John sold 2,722 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $152,921.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMRK stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $57.75. 114,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,724. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $652.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.43.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRK. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

