$247.52 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report sales of $247.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.50 million to $252.59 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $216.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,256.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $1,805,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,369 shares of company stock worth $15,098,592 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.11. 139,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $95.89.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

