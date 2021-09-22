Aldo Pichelli Sells 4,074 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TDY traded up $9.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.25. The company had a trading volume of 232,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,543. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.13. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after acquiring an additional 545,690 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,647,000 after acquiring an additional 468,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,094,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

