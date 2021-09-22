Nasdacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $152,023.29 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $152,023.29 and $7,527.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,911,913 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

