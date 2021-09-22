X-CASH Market Capitalization Achieves $8.65 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $8.65 million and $133,406.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,518,611,831 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

