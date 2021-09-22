$231.52 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report sales of $231.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.90 million and the highest is $234.15 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $229.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $871.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $875.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $914.81 million, with estimates ranging from $899.80 million to $931.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 5,021,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 45.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 173.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 643,840 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

