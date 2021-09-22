Analysts Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will report $183.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.40 million to $186.93 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $186.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $730.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.25 million to $748.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $708.13 million, with estimates ranging from $690.20 million to $726.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,957,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after acquiring an additional 159,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. 642,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,207. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

