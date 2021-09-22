Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRLN. Mizuho downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

FRLN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 78,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,533. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $137.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.19). Research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

