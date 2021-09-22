iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

Shares of XGD traded down C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.86. iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$16.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.75.

