Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $54.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 238,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. 2,928,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,208. The company has a market capitalization of $735.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.