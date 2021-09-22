Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $54.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.57.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.
In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. 2,928,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,208. The company has a market capitalization of $735.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
