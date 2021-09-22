Databroker (DTX) Trading 9.1% Lower This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $3.11 million and $10,979.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00055722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00127639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012770 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046197 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,225,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.