Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa Purchases 90,000 Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,321.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,123,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,352,767.96.

Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa acquired 3,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,079.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa acquired 5,700 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$4,230.75.

On Friday, August 13th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa acquired 1,800 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$1,251.44.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa acquired 450 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$333.41.

On Monday, July 26th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 2,200 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$1,674.45.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 3,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,455.20.

On Monday, July 19th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 8,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$6,360.29.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 8,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$7,305.41.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 3,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$3,261.72.

Shares of CVE:GWM traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.59. 63,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,577. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of C$105.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.87. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.59 and a 52-week high of C$1.45.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

