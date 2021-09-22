Zacks Investment Research Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Hold

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 633,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,314. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $978,150. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,392,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after buying an additional 493,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 600,173 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

