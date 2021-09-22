Beetle Coin (BEET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,485.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 23% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $110,083.72 and approximately $3,485.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

