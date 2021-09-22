Cartesi (CTSI) Price Reaches $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Cartesi has a total market cap of $248.00 million and approximately $48.10 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00071725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00114623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00170131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.64 or 0.06963407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,580.48 or 1.00001654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.28 or 0.00787698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

