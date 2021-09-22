Pizza Price Hits $0.0355 on Top Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Pizza has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $198,967.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001598 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.59 or 0.00932975 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PIZZAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.