RAI Finance (RAI) Market Cap Hits $27.76 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. RAI Finance has a market cap of $27.76 million and $4.77 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 4% against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00071725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00114623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00170131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.64 or 0.06963407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,580.48 or 1.00001654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.28 or 0.00787698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002643 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,188,007 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

