Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of RBGLY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,145. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

