Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. Trip.com Group posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,759,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

