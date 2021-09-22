Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7803 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

DRETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. 750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRETF shares. CIBC started coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.