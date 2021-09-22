MenaPay Reaches Market Cap of $993,677.48 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $993,677.48 and $427.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MenaPay has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00055625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00127799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00012814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046205 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

