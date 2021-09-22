HyperCash (HC) Reaches Market Cap of $33.41 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, HyperCash has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $33.41 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,577.29 or 1.00029536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00088396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008923 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.48 or 0.00793022 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.31 or 0.00402411 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.35 or 0.00269369 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002237 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004864 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

