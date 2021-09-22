Zacks: Brokerages Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to announce $1.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.88. UMB Financial posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $862,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 236,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $99.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

