FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt raised FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS FGROY remained flat at $$1.25 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

