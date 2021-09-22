Brokerages Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Target Price at $42.25

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLS. B. Riley reduced their target price on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,020,987.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 901,203 shares of company stock worth $27,820,568. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $6,960,000. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. 326,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,043. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

