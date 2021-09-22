ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00072455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00114860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00171237 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.06 or 0.06968778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,372.96 or 0.99719760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.42 or 0.00794158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002660 BTC.

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

