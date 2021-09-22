New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. 5,963,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,034. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.