Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,616. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.