Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,616. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

