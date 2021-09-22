$0.34 EPS Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after buying an additional 407,903 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,448. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

