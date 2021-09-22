Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.64

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 2320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.