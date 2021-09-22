Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.06

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.06 and last traded at $43.06, with a volume of 31624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

About Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

