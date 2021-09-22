Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.19.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.99 and a 200 day moving average of $180.93. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.05 billion, a PE ratio of 280.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.