Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 613.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 605.14 ($7.91).

RMV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of LON RMV traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 737.60 ($9.64). 1,169,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,111. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 767.80 ($10.03). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 705.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 644.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of £6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

