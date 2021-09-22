Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

RROTF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of RROTF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. Roots has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

