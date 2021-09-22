Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

UNBLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 440. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.45. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

